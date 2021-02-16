Victor Glemaud Teams Up With Shekudo + More NYFW Shoe Collabs for Fall 2021

Although New York Fashion Week continues to look quite different from seasons past, designers are sticking to the time-honored tradition of collaborating with shoe brands when it comes to footwear for their collections.

Jason Wu, Victor Glemaud and Anna Sui are among those who worked with footwear brands for fall ’21. Ranging from veteran shoe designers such as John Fluevog to Shekudo, an emerging Nigerian accessories brand that works with responsibly-sourced materials, shoes from a handful of collections have shown us the power of partnering up.

Each designer and chosen collaborator gave a unique take on what fashion will look like later this year. Boots and clogs that play with texture and the “cozy factor” are elements seen across all shows. The show-stopping statement boot also made an appearance— in the form of haute hikers and the traditional heeled boot.

Below, a rundown on all of the shoe collabs happening at New York Fashion Week.

Jason Wu

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Jason Wu showcased his fall ’21 collection on Sunday, complete with boots from Dear Frances. Models wore heeled boots from the U.K. brand that complimented Wu’s bold collection in color ways such as red and yellow snake print.

Yellow snake print boots by Dear Frances for Jason Wu’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection at NYFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason Wu

The small in-person runway show was inspired by the old school general stores of the 1950s, with fresh fruits and flowers courtesy of The Chef’s Warehouse. All items were donated to City Harvest after the show. The runway was also live-streamed and sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Victor Glemaud

For his cozy but directional fall ’21 collection, knitwear designer Victor Glemaud partnered with Shekudo, a footwear and accessories brand based in Lagos, Nigeria. Both designers are part of IN THE BLK, a global collective for Black creatives that was founded by Glemaud and other designers during Paris Fashion Week in early October.

Victor Glemaud fall ’21 featuring clogs from Shekudo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

Designed by Akudo Iheakanwa, the majority of Shekudo’s raw materials are found or produced locally by artisans. Materials include local cotton used for dust bags as well as Aso-Oke and Akwete cloth for uppers. The collaborative clogs are available in two styles and colorways, a rust slingback and a black and white open back clog. Both styles feature the brand’s signature Aso-Oke or “top cloth”, a fabric made according to a 600-year-old weaving tradition.

In a twist of see-now, buy-now marketing, the designers are selling the chic yet comfortable collab of clogs right now on Therealreal.com.

Victor Glemaud by Shekudo fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson worked with Italian footwear brand Diemme on a collection of high-end hiking boots for fall ’21. Shown before an emptied Lincoln Center, models walked down the runway in hikers that featured printed pony hair uppers and patchwork suede.

Ulla Johnson teamed up with Diemme for a collection of hiking boots for fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Diemme specializes in making handmade performance footwear out of northeastern Italy. Previous collabs for the footwear brand include shoes for Chanel, Bottega Veneta, and Maison Margiela.

Anna Sui

A longtime lover of collaborations, Anna Sui teamed up once again with longtime friend and collaborator John Fluevog for footwear as part of her fall ’21 collection. The Toronto-based shoe designer dreamed up Western-inspired Chelsea boots with bold prints and appliquéd suede knee-high boots to go with Sui’s latest runway creations.

Anna Sui teams up with John Fluevog once again for fall ’21 on a collection of psychedelic Chelsea boots. CREDIT: Alithea Castillo

Sui channeled the power of collabs this season with a number of creative partnerships including recycled acetate technicolor tortoise glasses by Fellow Earthlings for Mondottica, travel bags with Kipling and patterned knee socks by Atsugi for Anna Sui.

Keep checking back for more shoe collaborations seen at NYFW for the fall ’21 season.