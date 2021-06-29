Moschino’s Resort ’22 Collection Includes Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Salt & Pepper Shaker Heels

Moschino’s resort ’22 collection looks good enough to eat. The womenswear line by Jeremy Scott is filled with ensembles inspired by diner food. There’s a hot dog dress, for instance, a hamburger skirt and a melted and sprinkled ice-cream frock with cheeky wafer cones.

Moschino’s resort ’22 hot dog dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moschino

To showcase Moschino’s latest whimsical fashions, Scott directed a short vignette starring model Karen Elson, dubbed “Lightning Strikes: The Moschino Mini-Musical.”

“I wanted to take the excitement, the glamour, and the whimsy of all the old Hollywood musicals and use them as a vehicle to show this collection,” the designer said in a statement. “This season, it’s all about song and dance! And few things make me happier than when style and cinema collide.”

In the video, Elson can be seen dancing her way through a coffee shop, wearing a rainbow day dress and matching heeled loafers. Later, Elson changes in a double-breasted, silver-sequined suit. The musical also features her new original song, “Lighting Strikes,” as Elson sings along in glittering pink foil dress and shrunken Moschino biker jacket with beaded tassels and matching pink sandals.

Karen Elson stars in the Moschino musical. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moschino

Standout shoes from the collection includes patent leather peep-toe platform pumps, bow-adorned sandals and salt and pepper shaker heels.

In addition to the women’s resort ’22, Moschino launched its men’s spring ’22 collection. Looks include sequin ensembles, printed suits with vintage arcade and comic book schemes, black and white brogues, as well as pinstripe three-piece tailored outfits in acid-bright tones.

Watch the full video here:

To see the entire Moschino collections for women’s resort and men’s spring ’22, click through the gallery.