Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Milan Fashion Week is back in a big way, with more than 125 shows, presentations and events on the physical calendar from Sept. 21 to 27.

The fashion industry is eager to reunite in Italy, the mecca for luxury shoes, as the country continues its pandemic recovery. Here, FN brings you all the latest show news, collaborations and shoe scoops.

Viky Rader x Maria Luca

Maria Luca, the footwear label established and designed by Carlotta De Luca, who in 2011 launched the Charline De Luca brand, has teamed with Munich-based digital content creator Viky Rader, aka @vikyandthekid, on a capsule collection that will debut at Milan Fashion Week.

“I met Viky last winter and when I returned to Rome, my creative hub, I started thinking that I wanted to give Maria Luca a more fashion and contemporary twist, which is something defining Viky’s aesthetic,” said De Luca, whose footwear line is produced and distributed by Italian company HIM Co SpA — High Italian Manufacturing. “Maria Luca has a nostalgic and minimal vibe. Viky is a very modern woman with a very impactful style. So I thought that together we could have created an interesting contrast.”

“When I met with Carlotta, I immediately fell in love with her aesthetics and taste. She has a strong Italian heritage and her background in architecture is reflected in her work. I enjoyed every bit of it. Carlotta took me through the creative process and really explained how shoes are made,” Rader commented.

The capsule includes two drops. The first will hit physical stores and online shops in December while resort deliveries, which will include a completely new heel, will be available from mid-February.

The first drop includes geometric shapes, including slingbacks with chunky graphic heels, mules and ballerinas with squared toes, all featuring the brand’s signature anklets decorating the left shoe.

“I wanted to give a strong design contribution, but at the same time quality and comfort are so important to me. I loved working closely with Carlotta and the team, meeting the artisans was amazing,” Rader explained. “The production site for Maria Luca is in Veneto, therefore I thought of something very recognizable for the area, and Murano came to my mind. I am so happy with the result of these colorful artisanal beads,” added Rader, referring to the multicolored beads peppering the ankles of the ballerina styles, available in orange, black and a zebra pattern.

The Made In Italy collection, positioned in the advanced contemporary market, mainly targets European consumers, but will be available in select stores across the U.S.

The capsule will be unveiled during a cocktail party Friday at Maria Luca’s parent company store, named Blancah, on Milan’s Via Sant’Andrea. — Alessandra Turra