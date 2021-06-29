Marc Jacobs Returns to the Runway in New York With Colorful Fall ’21 Collection, Platform Mary-Janes and Gigi Hadid

Marc Jacobs out and about in New York City in 2019.

Marc Jacobs made New York his stage on Monday night. The designer, who skipped out on designing a runway collection in September 2020 and February 2021, returned with his fall ’21 collection with a fashion show, which took place inside the New York Public Library.

What’s more, the show was also projected simultaneously live on the Bergdorf Goodman façade just up the street in celebration of an exclusive partnership between the two New York brands.

“As a born and raised New Yorker, Bergdorf Goodman has always been and continues to be a beacon of aspiration, service and quality. From my early memories as a child of their ingenious, fantastical and bold window displays to their steadfast commitment to the Marc Jacobs collections (which began in the mid-1990s, following my exit from Perry Ellis), I have long revered the Bergdorf Goodman name as a pinnacle of the ultimate retail experience,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram.

Starting in September, Bergdorf Goodman will be the exclusive global retailer to offer Runway Marc Jacobs collections to customers.

As for the Marc Jacob’s fall ’21 line, black made its way to the runway in forms of oversized jackets, sequins, fringe puffer coats, bucket hats, wide-legged pants and signature platform boots. The footwear couldn’t be missed as the classic Mary-Jane silhouette received the Marc Jacobs treatment with a nearly-10-inch flatform base. There were also pops of color seen in purple, pink, turquoise and yellow flowing dresses, printed skirts and cut-out turtlenecks, which were paired with long leather gloves.

“Our decision to pause allowed us to slow down, reflect, reevaluate, grieve and take thorough inventory of what works, what doesn’t work, what we love, what we are willing to let go of and what has value, importance and meaning,” the designer said in a statement at today’s fashion show. “We find purpose in the work from and for periodic but powerful transcendent moments of joy. And while the world continues to change with unimaginable speed, my love for fashion, the desire to create and share collections through this delivery system — the runway — endures.”

The return of the in-person fashion show also saw models Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid on the catwalk.

Earlier today, Hadid was seen at the New York Public Library ahead of the show, wearing a black ribbed tank top with, paired with wide-leg tan trousers and black Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops.

Gigi Hadid arrives to walk the Marc Jacobs show in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

