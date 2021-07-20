Exclusive: Malone Souliers Launches First-Ever Sneaker Collection

While heels are certainly making a comeback this summer, comfort is still important, which is why luxury shoe label Malone Souliers is launching its debut sneaker collection.

“I started expanding my offer with more casual lead styles, such as combat boots and chunky derby shoes. It was the right step to further venture into a new category such as sneakers,” founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone told FN. “We didn’t want to be part of that mass sneakers trend moment — adding this category just because everyone was doing it. Sneakers just felt right this time around and we were able to confidently create a product that really represented us.”

Launching tomorrow morning is the collection for both men and women, comprised of two low-top styles offered in multiple colorways. Women’s styles

are available in black, white, grey and a range of light metallic nappa leathers, from bronze to rose gold. Men’s styles come in tan and pine suede

as well as classic black and white nappa leather with red or blue contrast detailing.

Malone Souliers’ men’s Deon style sneaker in pine suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Each style features Malone Souliers’ signature strap detailing across the toe, with a matching stripe on the heel tab and binding on the sneaker’s tongue. These are the details that make the sneakers stand out from other luxury brands in the market, Malone added.

The Deon look, takes this idea further, for instance, with a graphic stripe that runs along the side of the upper and across the sole. The Musa style, meanwhile, re-imagines the Malone Souliers’ asymmetric insignia in an exaggerated appliqué on the upper.

Malone Souliers’ Musa style sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

The sneaker collection was inspired by 1960s, according Malone. “That era has the right balance of super cool and modern where the detail of design can shine through,” she said. “We have been able to keep the sneaker very us without being too shouty.”

Malone Souliers’ women’s The Deon style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Retailing for $495, the sneakers are available exclusively on Malonesouliers.com.