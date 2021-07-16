‘Making the Cut’ Designer Joshua Scacheri Releases New Collection on Amazon’s The Drop

“Making the Cut” has returned for a second season — and so has standout clothing from the Amazon Prime show’s newest group of designers.

The Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn-hosted reality program follows a crew of 10 fashion designers, competing for a $1 million prize to expand their business. Each week, the winner of the show’s latest design challenge has their pieces created for shoppers on Amazon’s The Drop — the site’s page for limited-edition curated collections of top pieces from influencers and designers around the world, available for just 30 hours. The latest is by Joshua Scacheri, the creative director of LOVE HERO, who won the second episode’s challenge this week.

Joshua Scacheri designs his collection for The Drop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon / BPCM

Scacheri’s sustainable Drop designs are bold and vibrant, featuring lightweight pieces in deep purple and electric blue hues. The summer-worthy collection includes pull-on shorts, high-waisted pants and a sleeveless top that are easygoing in their relaxed nature and silhouettes. They’re additionally inspired by influencer Suede Brooks — who models the collection and served as a judge on Scacheri’s winning episode — as well as the Valley of Fire.

“The relaxed and tailored styles breathe mood-boosting colors with a summer feel that can be easily styled in a casual and modern way,” said Scacheri in a statement.

Indeed, the separates can easily be worn together for a breezy and bright ensemble. However, as Brooks shows in the collection’s imagery, they can also be paired with staple pieces like white tops and neutral trousers that many people already have in their closets.

The Drop’s new collection by Joshua Scacheri launches on Tuesday, July 20, on Amazon.com.