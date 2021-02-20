Tod’s Kicks Off London Fashion Week With Its Central Saint Martins “Legacy” Collaboration

An illustration by Central Saint Martins student Jacob Pulley for the Tod's Legacy project, which kicked off with the school for London Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion Week is still a few days away, but Tod’s is getting a jump start on fashion month, partnering with Central Saint Martins on a student collaboration program that kicked off Friday at the start of London Fashion Week.

For its “Legacy” project, the Italian luxury leather goods brand invited 35 of the London art and fashion school’s students to reinterpret some of its most iconic pieces.

That included the Tod’s Gommino, its classic driving loafer with its well known pebble-like rubber outsole.

Student Alexandra Laburre Villavicenscio, for example, took that rubber sole to create a series of sandals and slides, using recycled leathers in a colorful palette of metallic reds and pinks to create more casual styles to go with Tod’s iconic outsole. The idea of using recycled materials for the shoes was a popular theme across the project, used also by student Torishéju Dumi.

An illustration by student Alexandra Laburre Villavicenscio for the Tod’s Legacy project with Central Saint Martins, a digital exhibition that kicked off for London Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

Other riffs on the Gommino included a balletic interpretation from Elisa Trombatore, a “Legally Blonde” themed collection from David Weksler, a sculptural study of the rubber pebble imprint by Chaney Manshu Diao, and a series of square-tied, slashed and restitched shoes inspired by 15th-century items found in the Germanische Nationalmuseum, by student Daniela Meichleböck.

A Gommino sculpture image from student Chaney Manshu Diao. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

The Central Saint Martins program first launched in July 2020 and is part of Tod’s Academy, an ideas laboratory that the brand runs out of its Marche region headquarters. Mentors of the Tod’s Legacy project include Hamish Bowles, Simone Marchetti, Sarah Mower, Simone Rocha and Charles Jeffrey.