Kendall Jenner Helps Debut Burberry’s Take on the Leather Trend in Camouflaged Mesh Mules

Burberry debuted its latest collection with a little help from a few of the biggest names in fashion.

In addition to virtually presenting its fall ’21 line this afternoon, the British brand tapped the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more major models who posed in pieces across social media.

Kendall’s look for the collection, in particular, tapped into one of this year’s biggest trends: leather styling. Her ensemble highlighted a sleek leather coat complete with a cinched waist and moto-chic detailing, all layered over a hidden black dress.

Kendall Jenner for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Burberry

On her feet, the 25-year-old supermodel debuted a new silhouette for Burberry: a mesh mule. The semi-sheer design featured a stocking-like appeal with its flexible uppers, rounded toe and nude finish. All set atop a lifted stiletto, the mules allude to a return to higher heels come fall but with a dressed-down response thanks to its more subtle colorway and comfortable fabric.

Kendall Jenner for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Burberry

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Burberry

“Throughout my life, my mother has been this incredible force of nature. As a single parent, she raised me and my eight sisters with unfaltering purpose and pride. So, naturally, I have always been drawn to strong women and, in turn, they have also given me the confidence to express my own femininity,” explained Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci in the collection’s press release. “They are not afraid to challenge expectations and I have always been in such awe of their determination. They are warriors. Other stars who were graced with new pieces from the British fashion house include Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Erykah Badu and Irina Shayk amongst others. Their outfits from the collection ranged from striped coats and tailored pants to fuzzy outerwear and upscale Bermuda shorts. In addition to more mules and booties constructed from the same nude fabric as Kendall’s heels, the collection also included neon-tipped boots, leather square-toe designs and logo-coated silhouettes. The soles of the shoes too were whimsically molded to resemble that of deer hooves, a trend that follows in the steps of Maison Margiela’s infamous hoof-inspired Tabi boots.

Naomi Campbell for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naomi Campbell/Burberry

Gigi Hadid for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Burberry

Erykah Badu for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Erykah Badu/Burberry

Irina Shayk for Burberry fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Irina Shayk/Burberry

“I wanted this collection to feel truly emblematic of the power of feminine energy: a modern armour that captures its characteristic fierce aura. There’s an underlying attitude to the collection that’s very British; of being unique, eccentric and totally authentic in how you express yourself,” added Tisci in the release. “This presentation is a love letter to women and a celebration of their incomparable strength.”

Click through the gallery to find all the new styles from Burberry’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection.