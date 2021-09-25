Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi at Milan Fashion Week: Spring ‘22 Will Be Time of ‘Rebirth’ and ‘Renewal’

“Two years can go just like that. It’s really making time for things that matter. It’s treasuring every single moment you have.”

As Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi reflected on pandemic lessons at Milan Fashion Week — the label last held a women’s presentation here in February 2020, just days before the city became one of the earliest coronavirus hotspots — the designer was also looking ahead to spring ’22, a season that she believes will bring rebirth and renewal.

In that spirit, Jimmy Choo’s nature-themed outing featured bold, colorful styles displayed on top of tranquil pools of water.

“I remember sitting in my kitchen in the [English] countryside, when we were still fresh in the [pandemic] moment — and I saw my garden have this orchestra of colors and flowers and different movements coming in and going out,” she recalled. “It was never boring and it was so powerful. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s rain or shine as it happens. This kind of energy, it’s powerful — and that set the backdrop of what I wanted to do.”

Inside the spring ’22 Jimmy Choo presentation. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Rebirth is also a fitting theme for Choi’s updates of some of Jimmy Choo greatest hits. “I’ve got some of these well-loved styles, and I injected colors and playfulness into the finish and the details,” she said, pointing to the consumer-favorite Lance sandal. “Lance been given a squarer, more chiseled toe in conjunction with the straps, but the sexiness is still there. I love that.”

The biker boot has also joined the ranks of iconic Choo styles, and for spring, the brand is making it with biodegradable rubber for the first time as sustainability initiatives heat up across the country.

Other highlights of the collection included the Sayta sandal — which features heavy leather and metal D-ring studs — that’s getting an update with a floral printed silk scarf material. (The pattern edtends across envelope and micro clutches.)

