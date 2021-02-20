Harris Reed and Roker Gave These Miley Cyrus-Approved Platform Boots An Edgy Update for London Fashion Week

As rising star Harris Reed continues to unfurl his bold vision, the designer delivered a standout London Fashion Week debut and continued to lead an important conversation around fluidity in fashion.

Reed’s six demi-couture looks launched on Instagram and were surrounded by bright lights — in hues such as burnt orange or deep purple. Over-the-top gowns and tailoring melded traditional menswear elements with fishtails or spray-painted tulle.

“We really need to push this narrative in society of what gender expression is, and what breaking the mold looks like,” said Reed, who designed the dress Harry Styles wore on the cover of Vogue. He told WWD, “I’ve been fascinated by this idea of punk and rebelling. We’re in lockdown right now, everything is closed, so even getting a button requires jumping through hoops. It’s really been breeding this sense of rebelling inside of me.”

That rebellious spirit was also present in the updated H platform boots Harris created with Roker, the bespoke London shoe brand. (You might remember the boots from Miley Cyrus’ Rolling Stone cover story, where she posed topless in the crystal and patent-leather version. Cyrus was the first person to purchase the boots.)

The designers added studs this season for an edgy update. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roker

Here, Alim Latif, founder and designer of Roker, talks about how the collaboration came about, the challenges of crafting bespoke shoes during a pandemic and the edgy update for this season.

How did you first start working with Harris?