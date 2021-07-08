‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Kicks Off With a Prep School-Inspired Monse Fall ’21 Runway Show

Hey, Upper East Siders. Footwear News here, and we’ve got all the deets on last night’s Monse fall ’21 runway show in New York, made in tandem with HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot — which also happened to premiere on the same evening.

Monse fall 2021 runway debuts at “Gossip Girl” premiere event. CREDIT: Calen Rose

The collection, shown on a triangular runway at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, mixed academia references with Monse’s signature deconstructed garments — and, for good measure, added a dash of punk to the mix. Designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim included many of the signatures from their brand — shirting, lacing and asymmetric and off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Many collared button-down shirts were revamped as oversized or mixed-media dresses with high-low hems — one striped number, worn by Slick Woods, boasted the namesake drama character’s signature “XOXO” graphics. Many models donned cropped cream and navy sweaters and sweater dresses, often featuring distressed or sleek ribbed hemlines.

Monse fall 2021 runway debuts at “Gossip Girl” premiere event. CREDIT: Calen Rose

As the collection was inspired by “Gossip Girl,” there was also a range of academia references to play on the show’s private school setting. Many pieces incorporated Monse crest logos, prints and patches, reminiscent of formal academic institutions. Varsity jackets, pleated skirts, trousers, pullover sweaters and a preppy blazer cape were all crafted in homage to the gym clothes and academic merchandise from the fictional Saint Jude’s and Constance Billard schools. In addition, an edgy twist was presented in styling with layered silver jewelry, pin-like earrings, and chunky boots and sneakers, reminiscent of current Gen Z fashion trends and aesthetics.

Monse fall 2021 runway debuts at “Gossip Girl” premiere event. CREDIT: Calen Rose

“Teaming with Monse for this was incredible. They were inspired by the original ‘Gossip Girl’ vibes, we were inspired by Monse vibes. #Perfection,” said the show’s costume designer, Eric Daman, speaking onstage following the runway show.

After a screening of the drama’s first episode — available to watch on HBO Max, starting today — a splashy party followed on the rooftop, overlooking the East River and dazzling skyline. Much of the crowd was fashion-based, including Nicky Hilton, designer Brandon Blackwood, fashion critics Evan Ross Katz and Luke Meagher, and influencers Serena Kerrigan, Caroline Vazzana and Moti Ankari.

