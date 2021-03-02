×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Used Robots To Create A 90’s Supermodel-Inspired Collection

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
DolceGabbana_Womens_FashionShow_FallWinter_21-22_DETAILS-106
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
View Gallery 96 Images

Throughout the fall ’21 season that has unfolded virtually over the past month, designers have presented a dreamy vision of the future, eager to cast aside their sweatpants and slippers for romantic dresses, serious suits and a whole harvest of high heeled boots in anticipated celebration of the end of the pandemic.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are also looking to the future, but their vision is slightly different — though no less full of optimism and glee.

The Italian designers turned to the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) to utilize its research in iCub and R1 multifunctional humanoid robots, a highly specialized research activity for ITT in the field of service robotics and artificial intelligence.

Related

Valentino's Fall 2021 Collection Is Full Of Glamorous Combat Boots

Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2021 Goes Sci-Fi With Unisex Sneaker Boots and Retro-Futuristic Heels

Geox Expands Sneaker Collection, Ups Fashion Quotient for Fall '21

dolce & Gabbana, fall 2021, dolce & gabbana fall 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
Dolce & Gabbana’s ’90s supermodel-inspired fall ’21 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
dolce & gabbana, d&g, dolce & gabbana fall 2021, fall 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
A hot pink leopard print look from Dolce & Gabbana fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The catch? The robots generated silhouettes and looks through the lens of a ’90s-supermodel inspiration. Leather harnesses, neon animal prints, elaborate headwear and sneakers covered in a clear PVC shield populated the runway, which was comprised of 135 looks.

dolce & Gabbana, fall 2021, dolce & gabbana fall 2021, mfw, milan fashion week, dolce & gabbana sneakers, sneakers, fashions
Dolce & Gabbana’s PVC-covered sneakers for fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
dolce & Gabbana, fall 2021, dolce & gabbana fall 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
A ’90s-inspired, head-to-toe holographic look from Dolce & Gabbana fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

What did the robots come up with? Dark sharp-shouldered, double-breasted skirt-suits with large gold buttons, matching black leather gloves, ankle boots and mid-calf sheer black hosiery. Colorful outerwear and matching dresses in a graphic graffiti motif, chain-link, ankle-strap heels on foot. Holographic puffer coats with matching bikinis and snow boots, a look straight out of a Missy Elliott music video.

dolce & Gabbana, fall 2021, dolce & gabbana fall 2021, mfw, milan fashion week
A graffiti-motif look from Dolce & Gabbana fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

To spread the message of the virtual show, Dolce & Gabbana tapped Kourtney Kardashian to model one of the looks. “Love these vintage inspired pieces from today’s virtual @DolceGabbana fashion show 🖤 late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes #DGNextChapter,” she captioned the social media post.

If the robots are picking up on things, the next collection will be all about the early 2000s, as the reality TV star cleverly foreshadowed.

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad