Christian Louboutin Unveils Genderless Capsule Collection During Immersive Event at Paris Fashion Week

Christian Louboutin unveiled his first genderless capsule collection during an immersive event today at Paris Fashion Week.
The “Our Angels” boot capsule pays tribute to the androgynous style of glam-rock icons. Sizes range from 36 to 46 (or 5.5 to 13 in U.S. sizes.)
The capsule features a range of boot looks — from leopard print to lace-ups, and the showstopper — an intricate bejeweled boot.
The designer reflected on the genderless fashion movement in a 2020 FN cover story. “We saw this huge moment where shoes have no gender. We definitely have men wearing heels, so we have to go all the way with sizing. [Gender fluidity] isn’t a trend. It’s a deep psychological evolution,” he said.
The new collection was shown as part of “Loubillusions,” a digital/physical hybrid event. The label has explored various digital formats during recent seasons — at a time when the pandemic halted in person presentations — including augmented reaility, 3D and gaming.
The event today was held at L’Atelier des Lumières in Paris, a museum dedicated to digital art exhibitions that contains more than 3,000 square meters of floor-to-ceiling seamless projections. Four animations — including a Japanese garden and golden waterfalls — played on a continuous loop.
Another debut? The Carasky, a bag inspired by Christian Louboutin’s passion for gems and crowns.
Coinciding with the event, a Loubillusions webzine gives digital viewers the full experience, with different animations mixed close-ups of the designs.
