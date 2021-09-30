Christian Louboutin Unveils Genderless Capsule Collection During Immersive Event at Paris Fashion Week

Christian Louboutin unveiled his first genderless capsule collection during an immersive event today at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Our Angels” boot capsule pays tribute to the androgynous style of glam-rock icons. Sizes range from 36 to 46 (or 5.5 to 13 in U.S. sizes.)

An embroidered boot from the genderless collection.

The capsule features a range of boot looks — from leopard print to lace-ups, and the showstopper — an intricate bejeweled boot.

The designer reflected on the genderless fashion movement in a 2020 FN cover story. “We saw this huge moment where shoes have no gender. We definitely have men wearing heels, so we have to go all the way with sizing. [Gender fluidity] isn’t a trend. It’s a deep psychological evolution,” he said.

The new collection was shown as part of “Loubillusions,” a digital/physical hybrid event. The label has explored various digital formats during recent seasons — at a time when the pandemic halted in person presentations — including augmented reaility, 3D and gaming.

A lace-up style from Louboutin’s genderless collection.