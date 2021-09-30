×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Christian Louboutin Unveils Genderless Capsule Collection During Immersive Event at Paris Fashion Week

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
Styles from Christian Louboutin's Our Angels capsule collection
Styles from Christian Louboutin's Our Angels capsule collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin unveiled his first genderless capsule collection during an immersive event today at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Our Angels” boot capsule pays tribute to the androgynous style of glam-rock icons. Sizes range from 36 to 46 (or 5.5 to 13 in U.S. sizes.)

 

An embroidered boot from the genderless collection.

The capsule features a range of boot looks — from leopard print to lace-ups, and the showstopper — an intricate bejeweled boot.

The designer reflected on the genderless fashion movement in a 2020 FN cover story. “We saw this huge moment where shoes have no gender. We definitely have men wearing heels, so we have to go all the way with sizing. [Gender fluidity] isn’t a trend. It’s a deep psychological evolution,” he said.

The new collection was shown as part of “Loubillusions,” a digital/physical hybrid event. The label has explored various digital formats during recent seasons — at a time when the pandemic halted in person presentations — including augmented reaility, 3D and gaming.

A lace-up style from Louboutin’s genderless collection.

The event today was held at L’Atelier des Lumières in Paris, a museum dedicated to digital art exhibitions that contains more than 3,000 square meters of floor-to-ceiling seamless projections. Four animations — including a Japanese garden and golden waterfalls — played on a continuous loop.

Another debut? The Carasky, a bag inspired by Christian Louboutin’s passion for gems and crowns.

Coinciding with the event, a Loubillusions webzine gives digital viewers the full experience, with different animations mixed close-ups of the designs.

Click through the gallery to see the main Christian Louboutin collection.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad