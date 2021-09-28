Christian Dior Pairs Updated Go-go Boots & Mary Janes With Retro Looks For Spring ’22

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with its first major runway show on Tuesday with a presentation from Christian Dior. For womenswear spring ’22, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to the past and was inspired by the 1960s.

Inside the Tuileries gardens, models walked in a range retro outfits, featuring colorful miniskirts and matching jackets, printed a-line dresses and glamorous fringed dresses. For shoes, Chiuri updated the classic Mary Jane silhouette, seen in bright yellow, orange and green colorways on a white or black upper.

Christian Dior spring ’22 at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash

Other standout footwear came in the form of the modern day go-go boot. The zippered square-toe styles hit just under the knee and came in white and black with pops of bright blue, green, and orange capped-toes with matching striped detailing.

Dior spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of WWD

Plus, there were block-heeled knee-high gladiator styles seen down the runway in shimmering disco-ball print, patent leather ankle-strap heels, as well as lace-up ballet flats in neon and white.

Dior spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of WWD.

Dior’s spring ’22 line also featured sportswear-inspired looks — similar to its women’s cruise ’22 collection — including boxer-like outfits complete with satin shorts, bralettes and oversized jackets. These were paired with black leather lace-up boots made with an oversized outsole.

Dior spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of WWD

In addition, Dior gave the duck boot trend an upgrade for spring, offered in bright orange rubber ankle booties, complete with pull tabs.

Dior spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of WWD

