All the Winners at the 2021 CFDA Awards: Telfar, Zendaya, Aurora James & More

The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored fashion’s top designers on Wednesday night in New York. And for the second year in a row, Telfar Clemens took home Accessories Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

While Telfar is known for its handbags, whose drops immediately sell-out on the spot, the brand also had a busy year with footwear collaborations. Telfar launched two collections with Ugg, for instance. For spring ’21, Ugg and Telfar launched their all-gender line, which saw printed heather grey sweatpants — inspired by Telfar’s own collection — re-imagined into the Ugg Classic Boot in two styles.

During the event, Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

The event took place at the The Pool + Grill in New York and marked the return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held digitally. Keep scrolling for the full list of winners.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

