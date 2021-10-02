What Happened When Cardi B Met Christian Louboutin in Paris: ‘I Really Had Dinner With a Freaking Icon’

Cardi B and Christian Louboutin have admired each other for years — but the superstar singer and fashion legend had never met in person, until last night.

Cardi, who just walked in Balenciaga’s “red carpet” fashion show, shared her encounter with the red sole king on Instagram. “Good conversation, good food, good people,” she wrote. “I really had dinner with a freaking icon.” (Cardi thanked her friend Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, for making it all happen.)

Cardi B has come a long way since rapping about red bottoms in her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow,” and she continues to push boundaries when it comes to her shoes and fashion.

But through it all, she has remained loyal to Louboutin — and the designer virtually presented Cardi with FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Award in 2020.

“Her freedom, her liberty of speech and basically her commitment to everything [makes Cardi B stand out],” Louboutin told FN at the time. “She stands and fights for what she believes in, she’s the opposite of politically correct. Either you adore that or you hate it, but you cannot stay indifferent. What probably makes her so influential at the moment is she’s authentic and people actually respond to that, and that’s a very good thing.”

Cardi B also opened up about her affinity for the designer’s shoes in an exclusive FN cover story.

“Every time I go to a retail store, my first session is Louboutin. I just love it. I feel so sexy. I made a song about it. It made me rich. Like, it’s the Louboutin — that’s the one I’m always going to go to.”