BTS Models Louis Vuitton Fall ’21 Menswear in Spin-Off Fashion Film

BTS’s first gig as Louis Vuitton ambassadors took place today. The K-pop band, comprised of Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, starred in a spin-off film set in Seo, Korea, for Louis Vuitton fall ’21.

During the fashion show, the boy band can be seen modeling 34 new looks and seven from the original range from Louis Vuitton’s fall ’21 collection by Virgil Abloh that was unveiled last January.

Standout styles include puffer jackets, overcoats, plaid men’s skirts to sneakers and handbags offered in bright green hues. Men’s suiting also gets the Virgil Abloh-treatment, designed with bold new prints and Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram. Footwear came in sleek boot silhouettes in bright red and black leather with metal capped-toes, as well as white loafers and high-tops.

The show took place at Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside Seoul and was directed by Jeon Go-woon.

“Aiming to redefine how our minds identify archetypical wardrobes which are tied to societal presumptions, the collection re-appropriates the normal through extreme elevation,” the label said in a statement about the film.

Watch it here:

So far the fashion film has over 1.8 million views on YouTube, proving the BTS’ popularity in fashion only continues to grow. The French fashion house tapped BTS as its brand faces in April. They join the likes of tennis star Naomi Osaka, Sophie Turner and Emma Stone, who are also brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this week, Louis Vuitton hosted its star-studded Parfum dinner in Paris for Couture week, which saw guest appearances from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Bella Hadid and Joe Jonas.

In June, Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear was unveiled in Paris, which was streamed online. The collection included a collaboration with Nike, which saw a reinterpretation of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker.