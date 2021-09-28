The Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022

After a Milan Fashion Week bursting with renewed energy, one thing is clear: The party shoe is back — and it’s no longer just about the stiletto pump of year’s past. Instead, the spring ’22 season showed more creative ways to dress up the foot, from glammed-up fisherman sandals to cantilevered heels and the new pointy pump.

Herewith, a look at the top 10 shoes of Milan Fashion Week spring ’22.

1. Giuseppe Zanotti

Like others, the pandemic offered the rock-and-roll footwear designer are rare pause, which allowed him to slow down his design process, he told FN during the week. That included a cantilevered wedge, one of his signatures, this time with a gladiator-like front done in an iridescent patent strap.

2. Giannico

Nicolò Beretta has a knack for finding one sellout style each handful of seasons and currently it’s the Eve, a caged pump with an ankle wrap, all of which are studded in crystals. For spring ’22, the instantly glam and flattering style comes in a sunset palette of yellows and oranges.

3. Gianvito Rossi

Rossi always does a flattering red, finding the right hue just as a master makeup artist finds the right lipstick. For spring, it comes in a shimmery shade on a heeled sandal, with with a thin ankle wrap and PVC heel. It’s easy to imagine it with a suntan and perfectly matching pedicure.

4. Versace

The stoic fisherman sandal is getting an update this season in Italy, including from Versace, which showed a series of them in a heeled version with a distinct jelly shoe vibe.

5. Prada

If Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons say pointy toes are back, they probably will be. This season, they did them in a monochrome of bright, saturated colors, matching triangular logo to patent leather for an updated status symbol shoe.

6. Jimmy Choo

The post-pandemic wedding boom of 2021 and 2022 is already in play(at least for now), and Jimmy Choo is ready, having easily become the luxury brand with the most creative bridal footwear available. For spring ’22 the Scotty heel is done in a cage of crystals for the highest impact — on the big day or any night out.

7. Fendi

Kim Jones turned to the archives of disco-era fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez to bring sketches to garments for spring ’22, including a series of leather intarsia thigh-high boots depicting the same glam ladies shown on the gowns, shifts and coats.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

8. Versace and Fendi

The highly-anticipated “Fendace” collaboration from Versace and Fendi was not without its footwear moments, including a series of architectural heels from Fendi’s design codes, which mixed the F monogram with the La Greca logo from Versace, all done in gold.

9. The Attico

The showcase its new collection, The Attico co-founders Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio asked their most glamorous friends to join them in modeling the new duds. Model Tina Tunakey paired an oversized pailette minidress in mint green with a pair of gladiator-like, lace-up sandals dotted hear and there with feathers.

10. Jil Sander

Spring ’22 was not about many boots, but Jil Sander’s patent bootie with a crystal shoe brooch made the footwear style feel fresh for any season.