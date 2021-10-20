Bella Hadid Channels the Early Aughts as the Face of Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2021 Campaign

Bella Hadid stars as the face of Marc Jacobs’ “Heaven” campaign for fall ’21.

The campaign places the 25-year-old supermodel in various looks from the brand, all consisting of bold, retro-inspired garb complete with chunky boots and shoes.

In one shot, Hadid strikes a pose a sultry bra top paired with a skirt that pays homage to Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film “The Virgin Suicides.” The silky piece features the face of Kirsten Dunst’s character Lux Lisbon. Another snap sees the model sporting a red plaid schoolgirl-inspired skirt and a printed top under a sweater vest emblazoned with the face of E.T. from the iconic 1982 sci-fi film.

Bella Hadid wearing a bold skirt with a bra top and shiny black boots for Marc Jacobs’ latest campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Bella Hadid sports a funky printed sweater top with a plaid skirt and black leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Hadid can also be seen modeling some funky denim and chunky lug-soled mary jane-style shoes while posted up in a phone booth. In another shot, she rocks the same shoes with a pair of bright blue knee-high socks and a short black dress.

Bella Hadid wearing chunky platform shoes with a bold pair of denim jeans in a phone booth. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Bella Hadid models a pair of bright blue knee-high socks and strappy black lug-sole platform shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Bella Hadid modeling a cropped graphic shirt with a plaid skirt and tall black boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

The model is also the new star, alongside Cindy Bruna, of the new Michael Kors 007 capsule collection. In the campaign video, she takes on the role of a Bond girl.

