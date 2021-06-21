Balmain Will Put On Its Own Music Festival During Paris Fashion Week This Fall

The runway at Balmain's spring '21 Paris Fashion Week show, where the brand hosted VIPs virtually on an IRL runway, with front-row screens.

As fashion shows start to happen IRL again, Balmain’s creative director is going all out.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing announced today plans to show his spring 2022 collections for both women and men on the runway on September 29, closing out a two-day music festival that the brand will host during Paris Fashion Week. The festival will be held at The Seine Musicale in Paris, in an event that will replicate the full experience of food, drinks and limited-edition fashion merchandise.

The festival will be free and open to the public on September 28, while on the second night, the first 1,200 people who pledge a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and its Global Fund (an HIV- and AIDS-focused charity that has expanded to also fight the Covid pandemic) will receive two tickets for both the Balmain show and the second day of the festival. The proceeds from the food, drinks and merchandise will also go to (RED) and the Global Fund.

Rousteing launched the first edition of the Balmain Festival in 2019 in tandem with the Fête de la Musique, an annual all-night musical celebration that takes place across Paris around the summer solstice. The creative director has also heavily aligned the French luxury brand with music, partnering with artists such as Maluma.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing at the spring ’21 finale. CREDIT: WWD

“I loved every minute of it—and all I could think about the next morning was how eager I was to start working on our next music festival,” Rousteing said in today’s press release.

Ticketing begins on June 21 at 5 p.m. CET on Balmain’s website.