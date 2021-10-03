Everything You Need to Know About Balenciaga’s Surprising New Crocs Platform + The EVA Space Shoe & More From the PFW Red Carpet Show

The new Balenciaga Crocs platform, as seen on Elliot Page at the PFW red carpet show.

Between the red carpet-turned-runway extravaganza and the 10-minute Simpsons episode at Demna Gvasalia’s summer ’22 Balenciaga show, you might have missed the biggest footwear collaboration of Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming up again, but this time with a surprising new silhouette — part of the fashion house’s “Red Carpet” collection. The latest style is the “Hard” Crocs platform with silver metal rivets and a Balenciaga nameplate on the front.

A closer look at the new Balenciaga x Crocs hard platform with metal embellishments

The cyber goth aesthetic is a definite departure from previous iterations of the collab looks, which have included a 10-centimeter embellished platform version of the iconic Crocs clog, the Crocs stiletto, and a rainboot style.

Elliot Page, Lewis Hamilton and several more models wore the new Crocs platform on the red carpet at Théâtre de Châtelet. Page was part of the official cast of Balenciaga’s friends, models and team members who modeled the summer ’22 collection looks as part of the red carpet “premiere,” which was really the show. (Guests like Cardi B also showed up in head-to-toe Balenciaga to take in all the action and support Gvasalia.)

Elliot Page models the new Balenciaga Crocs platform in the red carpet “show” during PFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The collection spanned from streetwear and daywear to evening wear and proto-couture pieces. Gvasalia’s silhouettes varied from ultra-slim to dramatically oversized.

As for the footwear, the Crocs collab was just one of many big debuts.

The Space shoe, made entirely of sustainable EVA material, is a single mold alternative to the classic derby style.

The Balenciaga Space Shoe, made from sustainable EVA

The new chunky sneaker of the season is the Defender, made with extreme tire tread.

Balenciaga’s new chunky sneaker of the season, The Defender. CREDIT: Katie Abel

The Cagole boot is the footwear version of the classic studded leather bag.

The Cagole boot complements the best-selling Cagole bag series. CREDIT: Katie Abel

Soft calf loafers are slipper-like, playing up the comfort factor. And the trompe l’œil boots resemble a stiletto sandal worn over a sock.