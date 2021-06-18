Amina Muaddi’s New Shoe Is About To Be the Next Big Heel Trend

Move over, martini heels: There’s a new silhouette in the market for fashion’s It shoe girl.

Over the past few months, Amina Muaddi has given her fans a closer look at how her must-have shoes are made, with behind-the-scenes photos at her factory in Italy. From racks of freshly-finished, crystal-embellished pumps to trays of the martini-shaped heel that earned her legions of loyal wearers, a series of social media posts have revealed more of the process behind fashion’s most lust worthy shoes.

They’ve also highlighted a new heel in the mix. Muaddi herself has been modeling the new shape, a classic 2000s-style wedge with angular lines and the same candy-colored hues that the designer’s other heels feature.

Among the styles, Muaddi’s new Lupita wedge is an update to her PVC mule of the same name. Instead of her iconici martini heel, the designer has swapped in a glass-like wedge heel, creating an effect that’s something like Cinderella’s glass slipper in an early 2000s movie — something that feels like a perfect storm of fantasy shoe meets the early aughts comeback trend that could create the next “It” shoe.

Muaddi’s new wedge is also a welcome silhouette for high heel wearers who may just be getting back into dressier shoes. The sturdy heel makes the pitch of a high heel more comfortable for a longer wear.

The style is part of Muaddi’s summer ’21 collection, which will be available in the next few weeks and is already available for pre-order on Moda Operandi in an orange crush hue that

Shop Amina Muaddi’s wedge heels

To buy: Amina Muaddi Lupita leather wedge sandal, $620.

To buy: Amina Muaddi Lupita PVC wedge sandal, $1,115.

To buy: Amina Muaddi Naima leather wedge sandal, $790.