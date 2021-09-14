Here Are the 4 American Designers Who Won the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Another whirlwind Met Gala red carpet is under our belts. On Monday, nearly 200 celebrity guests were welcomed to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fundraiser for The Costume Institute in New York. And this year’s theme, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” put Americana, patriotism and much more on display.

While many interpreted the theme in abstract ways — whether it was collaborating with international designers to make a political statement or finding inspiration in American legends — others took the assignment quite literally and tapped American designers for their Met Gala looks.

Topping the list was Thom Browne, with 10 celebrities dressing in his designs on the red carpet. Standouts included Amandla Stanberg, Evan Mock and MJ Rodriguez. Other guests in Thom Browne included Sharon Stone, Lil Uzi Vert, Pete Davidson, Hamish Bowles, Erykah Badu, Amy Fine Collins and Lee Pace.

Evan Mock in Thom Browne at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

New York-based Michael Kors also had a strong showing at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kors himself hit the red carpet with actress Regina King. She wore a custom Michael Kors Collection pinstripe gown.

Michael Kors and Regina King attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. CREDIT: Invision

Couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also dressed in Michael Kors for the benefit, looking like a modern day Sonny and Cher.

Others part of the Kors club on Monday included Kate Hudson, Vittoria Ceretti, Adut Akech Bior. Plus, it was only fitting that Kors dressed Broadway star Ariana DeBose for the Met Galaa. The designer has been vocal on supporting Broadway and its actors, who were both hit hard during the pandemic.

In addition, Prabal Gurung made a splash with six stars wearing his looks. Actress Gemma Chan made a statement as her ensemble was inspired by Hollywood’s first Chinese-American star, Anna May Wong. The two collaborated and used archive photographs as a reference to create the black sequin minidress emblazoned with a dragon motif that featured a long pastel green train.

Gemma Chan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. CREDIT: Invision

Venus Williams, Teyana Taylor, Diane Krueger, Dominic Cooper and Claire Danes also wore Prabal Gurung for the occasion.

Diane Kruger and Prabal Gurung on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

And the Met Gala honoring American fashion wouldn’t be complete without looks from the night’s honorary co-chair Tom Ford.

Ford dressed emerging talent for the evening, with LaQuan Smith, Christopher John Rogers and Heron Preston wearing Tom Ford suits. Basketball star Shai Alexander, designer Zac Posen and Kris Jenner were also spotted in his designs.

Heron Preston and Tom Ford walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Other American designers on display included a mix of major houses, such as a Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch and Vera Wang, as well as independent designers Bode, Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson.

This year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition will also be divided into two parts, with the first segment to open on September 18. The focus will be on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” and it will celebrate the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Part two of the exhibition is set to open May 5, 2022. With that comes another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022.

The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens. It is also the final installment of The Costume Institute’s trilogy of period-room shows, which began with Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century in 2004, followed by AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion in 2006.