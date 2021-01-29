Yoon Ahn’s Ambush Fall ’21 Line Focuses on Comfort With Cozy Fur Sneakers & Bold Rubber Boots

Ambush is all about comfort this fall. Designer Yoon Ahn explored the new normal that society has succumbed to, which is all about living and working at home. For both the men’s and women’s fall ’21 lines, Ahn focused on relaxed monochromatic looks as she was inspired by the idea of the different worlds being “at home” can bring. This ranged from technical outdoor pieces including down jackets and comfortable chunky knits to glamorous ensembles such as a slip dress with chain-link straps and a sequin gown.

Ambush fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ambush

In terms of footwear — displayed in a lookbook format today — Ambush featured bulbous rubber boots in black, white, tan and green. The shoes were dramatic while also functional. As slippers and flat styles continue to boom, Ahn looks to capitalize with sneakers completely covered in fuzzy shearling fur, as well as a pair of shearling-lined buckle slide sandals. The brand is naturally unisex where the footwear is seen on both male and female models.

Ambush fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ambush

Ambush fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ambush

The collection also included a block-heeled lug sole thigh-high boot in multiple colorways seen paired with acid pink coat dresses and leather skirts.

Ambush fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ambush

Ambush fall ’21 is filled with ’80s-influences as seen in its boxy suit jackets and leather coats. Jewelry also played a role as it is embedded in the brand’s DNA. Ahn started her career as a jewelry designer and currently heads Dior Homme jewelry.

She is also making a mark in the streetwear and sneaker world for her continuous Nike and Converse collaborations. Most recently, she launched the Ambush x Nike Dunk High as part of a special project between Ambush, Nike and the NBA.

Ambush x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Ahn put her own spin on the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe be designing it with a higher cut and elongated details inspired by Japanese bike, car and truck culture. “The Nike Dunk is by far one of the Swoosh’s most recognizable sneakers as a younger generation has arrived to embrace the history once again,” Ahn said while presenting Nike Dunk with the Shoe of the Year honor during the 2020 FN Achievement Awards in December. “It has shifted from college basketball to skate culture and now has solidified itself as a streetwear staple.”