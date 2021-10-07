‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Fronts New Adidas ‘Adicolor’ Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

South Korean thriller series “Squid Game” has taken the world by storm this week— and now, one of its stars is doing the same for fashion. HoYeon Jung, who’s earned rave reviews for her performance as pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix show, is now the star of Adidas Originals’ new campaign.

For the athletic brand’s latest collection, “Adicolor,” Jung wore a turquoise sweatshirt layered over a bright red T-shirt. The tops were paired with brown and white joggers, bringing the look a sporty touch. Her ensemble was complete with several silver necklaces and delicate earrings — one featuring a dangling heart charm. For shoes, she wore a classic pair of the German brand’s white leather Stan Smith sneakers.

Her second look, however, tapped into the matching sets trend that’s commanded street style this year. The former “South Korea’s Next Top Model” star also donned a dark blue denim set, consisting of a wide-leg pair of pants and pullover zip-up jacket. Both featured scrunched elastic hems and waistbands, as well as the Adidas Three Stripes. Jung’s outfit was complete with a black and white woven belt.

The actress’ footwear was a pair of chunky sneakers, which featured white outsoles and textured tan rubber soles. Their two-tone gray uppers and beige accents mixed neutral tones into a versatile shoe that’s both sporty and stylish. The pair also added a burst of retro influence to her ensemble.

“Squid Game” has broken worldwide viewership records for Netflix, anticipated to be the platforms’ most-watched show of all time. The television show, set in modern-day Seoul, Korea, finds a group of destitute people competing in children’s games for millions of dollars — with fatal consequences if they lose. Jung is one of the series’ breakout stars, having also secured an ambassadorship at Louis Vuitton following its release. How the show impacts the entertainment and fashion worlds’ futures remains to be seen — though its signature costume, teal tracksuits with white slip-on sneakers, is already driving trends on Lyst.