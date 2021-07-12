Under Armour Launches New Space-Inspired Capsule Collection With Virgin Galactic

Prepare for takeoff. Under Armour has just launched its latest capsule collection with Virgin Galactic, commemorating the company’s latest rocket launch into outer space with SpaceShipTwo this week.

Under Armour and Virgin Galactic’s new 10-piece collection is formed from both brands’ shared values of innovation and technological advancement. This weekend’s flight — which included Virgin Galactic’s founder Sir Richard Branson, plus employees Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla, and pilots Michael Masucci and Dave Mackay — marked a milestone in commercial flights toward space. The limited-edition UA collection similarly commemorates the occasion with performance-based technology.

Under Armour’s RUSH and Recover technology cover the full range of clothing that’s offered in both men’s and women’s sizes. As a brand created to improve athletic performance and movement, the newest UA pieces include features like mineral-infused fabric, anti-odor and HeatGear technology, and the label’s signature 4-way stretch textiles. Details double in both practicality and style, like mesh panels and side vent hems for breathability and plush knit fabrics for comfort. Naturally, the color palette is also especially sleek, composed of black, cobalt and petrol blue tones across a range featuring a jacket, crewneck sweatshirt and hoodie, leggings and several graphic T-shirts.

The athletic brand’s collaboration with Virgin Galactic initially began in 2019, when the label began developing spacewear clothing for Galactic’s travelers. After previously creating more modernized spacesuits with Galactic, Under Armour worked with the company this year to add greater comfort and functionality into the seats of the VSS Unity — the first vehicle from SpaceShipTwo.

Shop styles below, plus discover more of the UA + Virgin Galactic collection on UnderArmour.com.

Women’s UA + Virgin Galactic Rush Leggings

These cobalt blue leggings, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, are crafted for comfort and movement. The pair features mesh panels on its sides for added ventilation, as well as mineral-infused fabric that increases endurance by absorbing and reflecting energy back to your body. A high-rise waistband and side slip pockets add further security to the piece, as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Women’s UA + Virgin Galactic Rush Leggings, $120.

Men’s UA + Virgin Galactic Pocket Short Sleeve Top

Available in several colors, this short-sleeve top is made with HeatGear fabric that quickly wicks moisture from the skin. Under Armour’s signature 4-way stretch textiles are incorporated into the lightweight shirt, allowing it to move smoothly in all directions. A front bonded chest pocket and back spaceship graphic add sleek details to the versatile workout piece.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Men’s UA + Virgin Galactic Pocket Short Sleeve Top, $60.