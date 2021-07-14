Tommy Hilfiger and ‘Pose’ Star Indya Moore Join Forces for Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

Tommy Hilfiger’s known for partnering with a range of iconic stars for his unique capsule collections: Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya…. However, the designer’s latest is entirely non-gendered, and made in partnership with non-binary transgender activist and “Pose” actor Indya Moore.

Launching Tuesday for pre-orders, the TommyXIndya collection was created to celebrate diverse individuals on a global scale — and prove, per Hilfiger’s personal ethos, that style shouldn’t have any boundaries. To that end, all of the line’s pieces are both size-inclusive and genderless. The collection is also commemorative, as it builds upon Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program — a platform to advance representation and inclusivity in the fashion industry — exactly one year after its launch.

Gia Love and Indya Moore star in the TommyXIndya campaign. CREDIT: Myles Loftin

“Great style knows no boundaries, and this has always driven my dream to create fashion for all,” said Hilfiger in a statement. “Our People’s Place Program is a huge step in this direction, as we continue to work hard to advance representation and further inclusivity across all areas of fashion. This collection embodies everything we stand for. From the design process to the campaign, the TommyXIndya partnership is here to make people feel seen, accepted and included.”

Pidgeon stars in the TommyXIndya campaign. CREDIT: Myles Loftin

The collection’s pieces include a classic striped Oxford button-down shirt, white polo and bandeau top in Hilfiger’s signature blue and red palette. There’s also a pinstriped blazer and trousers, navy bra and briefs, plus a range of white and cream-colored pieces like overalls, graphic T-shirts, drawstring shorts and pants, and a cropped jacket. On the accessories front, riffs are made on Hilfiger’s staple dark blue denim by using the material in crossbody bags and a lightweight bucket hat. Versatile round-frame sunglasses and gold jewelry are also prevalent.

The line’s footwear offering is similarly versatile. Boots with both chunky and heeled soles are crafted from stretchy denim for easy wear. There’s also a chic pair of braided sandals, featuring gold-toned toe loops — one of the season’s biggest shoe trends.

Indya Moore stars in the TommyXIndya campaign. CREDIT: Myles Loftin

Though each piece in the collection was inspired by designs from Hilfiger’s archives, Moore added their own elements like wider shoulders and softer silhouettes to make all of them wearable for anyone, of any gender. The entertainer further personalized the collection with details like graphics of their initials, the Bronx and lotus flowers — intended to symbolize self-actualization and personal growth.

“This capsule goes beyond great style,” said Moore in a statement. “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”

Chella Man and Cory Walker star in the TommyXIndya campaign. CREDIT: Myles Loftin

To further emphasize this point, the TommyXIndya collection’s campaign was based around inclusivity. The accompanying imagery was shot in the Bronx by Myles Loftin, and — in addition to Moore — features a range of unique activists and models like Chella Man, Gia Love, Cory Walker and Pidgeon, all representing various LGBTQIA+ and racial communities. Donations were also made to Rainbow Railroad, Reuniting of African Descants (ROAD, and the Global Coralition, all nonprofits and social projects that relate to both Moore and Hilfiger’s personal values of sustainability and diversity. They also tie into the collection literally, as Moore created several charms that can be found on the collection’s bags and hats.

“This message means so much to everyone at Tommy Hilfiger. Working with Indya to share their story has been a unique and inspiring experience. We’re so proud to share it with the world,” said Hilfiger.

TommyXIndya Stretch Denim Chunky Boots