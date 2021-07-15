Sofia Richie Aces This Year’s Hottest Trends in Layered Anklets & a Sheer Two Piece for 8 Other Reasons Collection

Sofia Richie’s 8 Other Reasons collection is here, and it features some of this year’s biggest trends.

Available now at 8OtherReasons.com, the model teamed up with the celebrity-favorite brand on a 61-piece capsule that includes jewelry and apparel. Ranging in from $17-229, sparkly bucket hats, metal bags, shiny rings, scarves, eyewear and a jewelry every fashion girl loves.

In campaign images Richie is seen modeling pieces from the capsule, demonstrating exactly how to rock the ankle trend. In one photo, Richie wears a sheer bralette paired with coordinating biker shorts with a series of anklets above her foot. She also accessorized with waist beads and a series of chain necklaces.

Sofia Richie x 8 Other Reasons. CREDIT: Courtesy of 8 Other Reasons

Anklets are a must-have this summer. The style is so easy to incorporate into your wardrobe as they are versatile and add a bit of glamour to even the most simple outfits due to the flash of gold, silver or shiny beads. And thanks to Richie’s collab with 8 Other Reasons, you can layer with the a plethora of options as the capsule includes: chain designs, pearl pieces and anklets that feature vibrant charms.

In addition to jewelry, the capsule includes sparkly halter tops, clutches, bracelets and array of earrings. Of the earrings, shoppers can find trending chunky hoops and drop-down pieces.

Of joining forces with Richie, Charles Lichaa, Creative Director and CEO of 8 Other Reasons, “Sofia is is the quintessential California Girl with an impeccable sense of style appealing to both Gen Z & Y. We celebrate and embrace the essence of every inner woman – whether she’s beautifully brave-hearted, delightfully delicate, or sophisticatedly simple – we unleash every reason behind her expression. Sofia is confident in her style and she wanted to put out pieces that expressed her personal taste.”

