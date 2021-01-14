Slick Rick Is Ready for an Official Clarks Wallabees Collaboration — Here’s Exactly What the Shoe Would Look Like, According to The Ruler

Slick Rick is ready for his closeup — with the Clarks Wallabees to match.

And if the London-born rap icon has his way, one day very soon, you can have the same (or, at least, a very similar) pair.

Slick Rick, who is known for his hip-hop classics such as “Mona Lisa” and “Children’s Story” as well as his massive influence on fashion and culture, this month teamed up with his most beloved shoe label, Clarks, to curate and conceptualize a mini-documentary. The project, titled “Mind- Body-Sole,” is billed as the kick-off to a new chapter of The Ruler’s relationship with the label. And, according to the rapper, the next installment could very likely include product.

“We’re trying to open up and expand their horizons. We’re trying to bring color and more pastels to both the men’s and women’s collections — [make it] a soft shoe,” he said of his dream Slick Rick x Clarks Wallabee collaboration. “The picture would be: A beautiful, color- contrast shoe, for a different variety of people — modern age showing the value of pushing beauty in today’s standards.”

He added, “Of course, with a touch of urban.”

In one word: “Futuristic.”

Slick Rick’s description of the style lines up with a pair of customized Clarks Wallabees he’s wearing in the “Mind- Body-Sole” doc, which dropped on Friday: The shoe is in a pastel pink hue and features his signature unusually thick crepe sole.

Slick Rick in the Bronx. CREDIT: Courtesy

The nearly two-minute long video was filmed over two days in December and follows Slick Rick around landmark locations across New York City that he sees as synonymous with his upbringing in the Bronx. He even makes a stop at the borough’s military recruitment office where he gifts pairs of Clarks to government officials who he feels are often “overlooked, underserved and underappreciated.”

The rapper ultimately makes his way to the garment district in Manhattan where he plays with rolls of fabric and materials and, in a voice-over, reminisces about how he nurtured his love for fashion in the city that has long been a fashion mecca.