Megan Fox Makes Her Signature Daring Style Shoppable With Her First-Ever Boohoo Collection

Megan Fox is bringing her signature risk-taking style to the market with a new collection for Boohoo.

The online mega-retailer and the hit actress are joining forces this month for their first-ever collaborative capsule filled with everything you could need to elevate your fall style. Curated in part by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the collection includes edgy dresses, red hot statement suits and all the layering pieces to complete your closet.

Sizes for each piece will range from an American 2 to 24 with a price range of $12 to $120. Fans can shop new Megan Fox x Boohoo styles starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Boohoo.com.

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that,” said Fox in a press release. “I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

Megan Fox models new pieces from her Boohoo collection. CREDIT: Felisha Tolentino/Boohoo

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “Till Death” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

