Kim Kardashian Introduces Luxury Shapewear With the First-Ever Fendi x Skims Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian is introducing a whole new way to elevate your style this fall.

The media personality announced the inaugural collaboration between Skims and Italian luxury fashion house Fendi this morning, showing off the debut styles from the first-of-its-kind capsule. Posing in the limited edition collection, Kim herself modeled a co-branded bralette and matching sheer high-rise tights over black triangle briefs.

The drop releases on Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. ET and will also feature leggings, crop tops, dresses and more in varying shades including hot pink. Pricing for the pieces has yet to be announced but fans can sign up for the collection’s waitlist now at Skims.com.

Fendi has had quite the year already, adding Skims to its lineup of major projects for 2021. In September, too, Versace and Fendi debuted a much-anticipated collaboration with a dual runway show at the end of Milan Fashion Week. The unique effort, dubbed “Fendace,” consisted of not one but two collections; one “Versace by Fendi” from Fendi’s Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones, another “Fendi by Versace” curation by Versace creative director Donatella Versace.

In the words of the collection’s release, it was a “crossing of the ‘party lines’ of luxury conglomerates — inspired purely by friendship and mutual professional respect.”

Amber Valletta and Kate Moss on the runway at Versace and Fendi’s collaborative show closing out Milan Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season Sunday. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit today is just one of many wild combinations in the reality TV personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

While you can’t shop the Fendi x Skims collection just yet, these pieces from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line are available to shop now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Buy Now: Skims Sleep Button Up Tank, $36.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Buy Now: Skims Soft Lounge Bralette, $36.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Buy Now: Skims Waffle Jogger, $68.

Check out the gallery for Kim Kardashian’s most daring looks over the years.