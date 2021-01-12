×
Kim Kardashian Teases Reebok x Maison Margiela’s New Split-Toe Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian seen leaving a friends house, wearing a cobalt blue sheer top and matching leather trousers. 06 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706120_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian out on Oct. 6, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Maison Margiela x Reebok are at it again.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian unveiled a new collaborative shoe from Maison Margiela and Reebok on her Instagram Story. The sneaker is a blend of Reebok’s Classic Leather shoe and Margiela’s The Tabi. It features the sporting goods company’s signature leather upper and a high abrasion rubber outsole with Margiela’s trademark split-toe.

The sneaker appears to come in a faded gray colorway and is finalized with a cloth tongue and laces in a deep gray hue. Additional information about the new style has not yet been released.

Maison Margiela x Reebok
Maison Margiela x Reebok
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Watch on FN

Reebok first introduced the Classic Leather style in 1983 as a running shoe. The shoe has since become a must-have lifestyle shoe and has been worn by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and more. As for The Tabi, Margiela revealed the unique look for the spring/summer 1989 season. The split-toe design, which is a nod to the traditional Japanese split-toe-sock, comes in boots, sling-backs, loafers, sneakers and ballerina flats.

Reebok and Margiela’s new shoe comes after the brands debuted their first collab during Paris Fashion Week Couture in January of last year. In September, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fur was released. Taking inspiration from designer John Galliano’s perspective of art and style, the shoe features the Tabi silhouette in a Reebok sneaker with textured overlays and a chunky tri-tone outsole as well as a flat option. The sneakers and ankle boots retail for $1,490 at Farfetch.com.

