Justin Bieber Announces Second Crocs Collab & This Time It Comes With Socks

Justin Bieber is back with another Crocs collab. This time around, the “Hold On” singer is dropping a lavender-colored Crocs clog and it comes bundled with a pair of Drew House-branded socks, he announced today on Instagram.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” Bieber said in a statement. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

The Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew House Classic Clog 2 is also detailed with the Crocs branded logo on the shoes’ backstraps and includes oversized Jibbitz charms, including Drew House mascot Theodore the Teddy Bear and other characters.

The Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew House Classic Clog 2 drop will come with socks. CREDIT: Ryan Good

Related Hailey Baldwin's Mom Jeans & Chunky Brogues Contrast Justin Bieber's Cargo Pants & Buzzy Yeezy Sneakers Justin Bieber Looks Like a '90s Heartthrob in a Baseball Tee, Cargo Jeans & Classic Nikes Industry Moves: February 2021

Retailing for $69.99, the collaboration bundle will be available in limited quantities online at The House of Drew in the United States and China on March 15, followed by a global launch on March 16 across select Crocs e-commerce channels in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In the U.S., the product will be available for purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The second drop from Bieber will also be sold at select Crocs retail stores.

This comes after a successful first partnership in October, which sold out immediately. Resellers were marking up the yellow clogs more than 20% than its original sale price of $60 at the time.

Last year, Crocs took home FN’s Brand of the Year honor at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, and according to the company, they have never been stronger. The clog maker reported outstanding fourth-quarter earnings last month and the “highest quarterly revenues in company history.” The Colorado-based firm also noted that it is revamping its store portfolio in China, along with its digital-first strategy and long-term focus on Asia.

With the latest Bieber collab, for instance, the brand is targeting China with an experiential marketing play.

Justin Bieber’s Drew House claw machine. CREDIT: Rory Kramer

Bieber, via social media, will send fans in China on a mission to locate 13 claw machines in nine cities across the country, giving them a chance to play the game for free to win Crocs clogs, Drew House plush toys and socks.

To see more photos of Bieber in Crocs, click through the gallery.