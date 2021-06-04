Billy Porter and Jimmy Choo Team Up For a Pride-Themed Capsule Collection

It’s “Kinky Boots” come to life.

In celebration of Pride Month, Billy Porter and Jimmy Choo just announced a capsule collection of boots, pumps, loafers and bags that celebrate the actor’s distinctive flair for fashion and drama — and, of course, his well-known love of shoes.

Launching for pre-order today, the 13-piece collection features platform booties (similar to styles the actor has worn on the red carpet), suede pumps, metallic stacked heels and a series of animal-printed loafers and bags, all of which were curated by Porter. The collection is available in extended sizing, up to women’s EU 45 (US 15), and the brand will also debut an extended size range across a selection of signature women’s styles up to EU 45 (US 15), starting in July.

To commemorate the collection’s release, Jimmy Choo has donated $100,000 to support The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, a cause that the “Pose” star also supports.

“This line is dedicated to my mother, whose biggest dream as a disabled woman was to be able to walk in a pair of high heeled shoes. She never got to achieve that dream, but I get to stand in proxy for her for all the world to see,” said Porter in the collection’s release. “My mother is the personification of the power of what true unconditional love looks like. And as a gender neutral collection, my goal is to free folks from the chains that bind authenticity on all levels.”

The collection was born from a friendship that Porter and Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi struck up a few years ago — one that also played out at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards, when the actor presented the designer with her Hall of Fame award.

“Billy is a true original. His energy, his talent and his advocacy for others is joyous,” said Choi. “He embodies the Jimmy Choo ethos with his daring spirit on and off the red carpet. Fashion allows us all to dream and there should be no boundary to who can experience the transformative effect of stepping into a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. I am so thrilled to collaborate with Billy and bring this vision to life in celebration of equality and acceptance.”