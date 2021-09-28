Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Play This Fall in a Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & New DSW Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez is prepping for fall with a little help from her latest DSW collection.

The singer and retailer debuted pieces from the new JLo Jennifer Lopez fall ’21 lineup today, breaking out a mix of seasonal footwear at a wallet-friendly price — from $40 to $160 at DSW.com.

For the new collection, the “Hustlers” star models everything from thigh-high boots to glittering PVC wedges.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

PVC also footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Top brands have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs.

Jennifer Lopez debuts new pieces from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW fall ‘21 footwear collection. CREDIT: Greg Swales for DSW

Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand in a new way.

“The game, found on http://www.dsw.com/JLO, will immerse consumers in animated interpretations of the three cities the superstar calls home: New York, Los Angeles and Miami,” explained the brand in a press release. “Jennifer’s custom avatar reflects Jennifer’s larger-than-life persona as players advance through levels that feature a nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic and nods to Jennifer’s iconic life.”

Jennifer Lopez debuts new pieces from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW fall ‘21 footwear collection. CREDIT: Greg Swales for DSW

“I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion,” said Jennifer Lopez on the collection’s release. “I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly PLAY again. I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the HIT PLAY video game – it’s time to have fun!”

Jennifer Lopez debuts new pieces from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW fall ‘21 footwear collection. CREDIT: Greg Swales for DSW

It was just last year when the “Maid in Manhattan” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “On the Floor” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Ahead, shop some of the new top picks from the JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW fall ’21 collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Glyna Boot, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Daya Sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Maderia Sneaker, $70.

