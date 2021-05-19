Halle Berry’s New Sweaty Betty Collab Is Inspired By the Actress’s Famously Grueling Workouts

Halle Berry’s workouts are the stuff of legend. Even before she was sharing them on Instagram, the actress was known to keep a grueling routine, especially during her red carpet heyday of the late ’90s and early ’00s. More recently, the actress and her longtime trainer Peter Lee Thomas have taken their workouts online, partnering her year-old Re-Spin wellness platform to fitness app FitOn for a series of free sessions.

Now there’s a collection of gear to go with it all. Berry has teamed up with activewear label Sweaty Betty for a collection of athletic pieces that are both fully technical and really chic.

Berry in her collection for Sweaty Betty. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Wearing the Leticia top and shorts, named after her character from “Monster’s Ball.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Sweaty Betty

For inspiration on the 22-piece collection, which debuted today both on Sweaty Betty and at Nordstrom, Berry turned to two of her routine workouts, boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu.

“Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs,” Berry said in the collection release. “I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community —a mission we share at Re-Spin.”

The collection is the first for Berry and the first celebrity collaboration for the activewear brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sweaty Betty

In a nod to her acting resumé — and perhaps for a bit of visualization inspiration — Berry has named each piece after one of her iconic roles. There is Leticia, a boxing short named for the role that won her an Oscar in 2002 for her performance in “Monster’s Ball.” There is Storm, a reimagining of Sweaty Betty’s Power legging, named for X-Men role, and then Vivian, her take on the brand’s Zero Gravity ultra-lightweight legging.

The collection marks the first celebrity collaboration for Sweaty Betty and the first fashion collection for Berry.

