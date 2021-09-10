Dundas x Revolve’s New Thigh-High Boots Put a Racy Spin On Dressing Up Again

These boots were made for walking — right now.

Peter Dundas is the latest to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a new collaboration with Revolve. At the retailer’s New York Fashion Week show Wednesday, the designer put forth a compelling reason to give thigh-high boots a new spin this fall.

The Norwegian designer, who has worked for brands such as Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci and Roberto Cavalli before he launched his own Dundas line in 2017, is known for creating sexy, provocative looks. The Dundas x Revolve line was no different, with plenty of slinky gowns, metallic coordinates and mini dresses, many of which were paired with a series of thigh-high boots

His Revolve line opens up the designer’s silhouettes for a whole new audience. Available now at Revolve, pieces retail from $98 to $698 — decidedly less than Dundas’s usual skirts and dresses that retail in the multiple thousands.

The collection reaches a broadened market with an appeal to both millennial and Gen-Z customers. With 46 runway looks, there’s everything from cutout gowns and glittering asymmetric dresses to leather shorts and chunky belts. Hints of a newfound edge made their way into production with touches of metallic studs, metallic animal prints and ’80s rockstar graphics — all statement making looks.

At the Wednesday show, Dundas’s signature sexy looks could be seen both on and off the runway, with Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski mingling with Lori Harvey and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Still, was the new Dundas x Revolve thigh-high boots. Styled with dresses and shorts galore, the tall boots come in two different silhouettes: the gunmetal-adorned London design with its western influences and the fuzzy shearling-lined Kate iteration complete with an over 4-inch wooden block heel.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the usual must-have boot silhouettes each fall season. But in addition to the new boots, the Dundas x Revolve collection also offers a mini bootie twist on the London silhouette as well as a lifted square-toe sandal with a harness-inspired fit.

Ahead, shop a few top footwear picks from the ready-to-wear collection and find all the new Dundas x Revolve pieces at Revolve.com.

