Dr. Martens and Herschel Supply Co Collaborated on Versatile New Styles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two classic brands have teamed up for a limited time, so mark your calendar.

Dr. Martens, the footwear brand that’s been around since 1960 and is known for its leather boots, has partnered with lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. on a limited-edition collection that includes two new styles of shoes that will be available for purchase only Oct. 9-10. You can find the shoes on both Dr. Martens’ website as well as Herschel’s.

Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and English subculture, the collection includes reworks of Dr. Martens’ Reeder shoe and the Combs II boot. Both shoes have been crafted with a weather-resistant Cordura Ballistic nylon and a WP leather upper. They were constructed with several functional details like reflective tongue webbing, black and white braided laces, brushed silver lace hooks and smoke tract outsoles for heightened comfort.

Pieces of each brand’s signature styling are present in the new styles. Both the boots and shoes feature a red Dr. Martens AirWair heel loop, black Herschel tab and are completed with Dr. Martens’ well-known yellow stitch. Topping off the collaboration are co-branded insoles and a custom box, which features Herschel Supply’s signature red and navy branding.

Though this collection marks the first between the two companies, neither are strangers to collabs. Dr. Martens teamed up with Marc Jabobs and Supreme separately this year just to name a few, and Herschel Supply Co. has partnered with Teva in the past.

Herschel Combs II Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens