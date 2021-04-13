×
Doja Cat’s Cutout Dress & Thong Sandals Are Spring-Ready With PrettyLittleThing

By Claudia Miller
Doja Cat and PrettyLittleThing are back with a new hit collection just in time for spring and summer.

The “Say So” musician and the online retailer joined forces for their second collaborative capsule that released today. All retailing for under $100, the inclusive pieces range in size from 4 to 26 and features footwear, accessories and apparel at PrettyLittleThing.com.

In one campaign image, Doja Cat can be found modeling her own pieces from the collab including a cutout ribbed midi dress — available on sale from $55 down to $36 — with trending ankle-wrap thong sandals to match.

Doja Cat models pieces from her newest PrettyLittleThing collaborative collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

“This is the beginning of something really special for me and I hope everyone enjoys this creation as much as I do!” said Doja Cat in the press release. “A beautiful pop of color for summer and wearable pieces for all year round.”

Other pieces from the collaboration include wedge sandals, crop tops, bathing suits and more warm weather-ready designs.

Doja Cat models pieces from her newest PrettyLittleThing collaborative collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Doja Cat models pieces from her newest PrettyLittleThing collaborative collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

The elevated boots, though, fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and style. The 25-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs. Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her first collection of must-have styles back in November 2020.

Click through the gallery to find more stars like Doja Cat who love their thong-toe sandals.

