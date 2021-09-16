Crocs Taps Hidden Valley Ranch For a Zesty Collaboration & Giveaway with Saweetie

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hidden Valley Ranch is getting the shoe treatment, thanks to Crocs — plus, there’s an icy twist from Saweetie.

The comfortable footwear brand has tapped the beloved condiment for a themed foam clog. The result is a pale beige style, accented with green specks reminiscent of the dip’s herbal ingredients. Included with the shoes are nine Jibbitz charms themed around foods ranch is commonly eaten with, such as pizza, French fries, tacos and vegetables. There are even charms shaped like the ranch dressing bottle, as well as a bold green “HVR!” (for Hidden Valley Ranch).

Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

To commemorate the launch, both Crocs and Hidden Valley reached out to one of their celebrity fans to appear in its campaign Saweetie. A self-proclaimed ranch lover, Saweetie can be seen in the collaboration’s video putting Crocs and a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch in the microwave (note: do not try this at home!). When the two combine in a cloud of green sparkles, the rapper pulls the themed clogs out of the microwave and struts away. “Ranch for the dip, ranch for the drip ikdr,” Saweetie captioned the humorous video in a post on Instagram.

Related Industry Moves: Shoe Carnival Appoints Diane Randolph to Board of Directors + More Crocs Introduces Plan to Hit Over $5 Billion in Sales by 2026 Q2 Earnings: JD Sports Reports Record Earnings + More

Saweetie stars in the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs campaign. CREDIT: Benjamin Askinas/Courtesy of Crocs

The brands also enlisted Saweetie to help them promote a limited giveaway to mark the collaboration’s launch. Until September 20 at 12 p.m. EST, fans in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago can click the themed Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs sticker on Saweetie’s Instagram Stories. Upon doing so, they will be entered to win a themed gift of pizza, Hidden Valley Ranch and the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs clogs.

The collaboration itself is also limited, with pairs only available to those in a drawing system. If you want to purchase the themed clogs, which retail for $70, you can visit Crocs.com until Monday, September 20 at 12 p.m. EST to create an EQL account and enter the drawing. Those who win — who will be notified over email by 11:59 p.m. on September 20 — will have the opportunity to purchase the exclusive collaborative shoes.

This collaboration marks the second time Crocs has worked with Hidden Valley Ranch, following the duo’s first clog launch with streetwear brand The Hundreds this spring.