Balenciaga’s Latest Collab With Crocs Includes the Wildest Slime Green Heeled Clogs

By Robyn Merrett
Just when you thought Crocs couldn’t get any hotter, Balenciaga has unveiled the label’s latest collaboration with the popular clog brand.

On Sunday, Balenciaga showed its spring ’22 collection, previewing bold footwear made in partnership with Crocs. Titled “Balenciaga Crocs 2.0,” the two brands transformed the clog into chunky rain-like boots and platformed pool slides.

However, the most bold creation Balenciaga and Crocs cooked up is perhaps the heeled mule — which currently has the internet in a frenzy. The unconventional piece sits Crocs’ classic slip on silhouette atop a stiletto heel that features a slight flared detail at the bottom. The shoe is then finalized with a rugged outsole, presumably for traction and stability. Making the piece all the more enticing, the style comes in the hues: gray, black and a vibrant, slimy green. The other collaborative silhouettes are offered in the same three shades.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Balenciaga and Crocs had everyone talking. In 2017, Balenciaga sent sky-high platform crocs down the runway of its spring ’18 show.

Called the “Foam,” the 10-centimeter embellished platform version of the Crocs Clog featured a chunky heel adorned with lavish Jibbitz Charms. The shoes were unveiled in yellow, pink, metallic and more.

Of the partnership at the time, Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and marketing for Crocs, said: “When Balenciaga approached us, we were intrigued by the opportunity to push the boundaries of our design and molding capabilities to see what we could create together.”

“Working with Balenciaga has been so much fun for our team, and once again demonstrates the relevance of our iconic clog in today’s fashion and design world, as well as allowing us to tap into the excitement and energy that comes from unexpected partnerships.”

Crocs latest work with Balenciaga is just an example of how the brand is maintaining momentum. From collabs with Justin Bieber, Diplo and Bad Bunny to red carpet moments from Questlove and celebrity co-signs by Nicki Minaj and Rosalia — the brand is undoubtedly having a major moment.

