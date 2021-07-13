Comme des Garcons Homme Plus & Nike Bring Back the Air Sunder Max on the Spring ’22 Runway

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus has revived a ’90s Nike silhouette.

This week, the label — founded by Rei Kawakubo — debuted its spring ’22 collection, which explored the theme: “The Existence of Flowers.” The sequence presented different interpretations of flowers and how they are not only used during “happy times.”

“Flowers are not there only for happy times,” the label expressed in the show notes. “They exist also for tough, sorrowful and painful times. Even a tiny roadside flower can heal our shredded heart.”

The collection featured a plethora of complex shirt-dresses, cutout jackets and more that were dipped in floral prints and patterns — all set against a euphoric pink backdrop.

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring ’22. CREDIT: Yukie Miyazaki/WWD

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring ’22. CREDIT: Yukie Miyazaki/WWD

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring ’22. CREDIT: Yukie Miyazaki/WWD

Among the pieces featured in the collection was a reimagined sneaker. The label joined forces once again with Nike, this time bringing back the Air Sunder Max.

Thrusting down the runway was the silhouette in three colorways: white, black and a white/black combo. As sneakerheads recall, the double structure Air Max Sunder was born in 1998. Comme des Garçons debuted the sneaker with a sleek neoprene construction and nubuck leather. Inside the upper the shoe is equipped with a zip-up closure and a mesh fabric. Additional details include the CDG Homme Plus Logo, which is printed on the tongue on the inner layer.

Over the years, Nike and Comme des Garçons have delivered a plethora of sneaker collaborations. In January, the Japanese fashion label presented its fall ’21 collection, showing off unreleased Nike Air Foamposite Ones — set to drop in two colorways sometime during this year’s fall and winter season.

The two styles of the classic Nike Basketball silhouette wear monochromatic white and black-based make-ups that are paired with matching shoelaces.