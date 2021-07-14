Coach Introduces a New Collab With Bape With the Help of Megan Thee Stallion

Coach is getting a streetwear upgrade.

The luxury label has joined forces with Bape to deliver a collaborative collection of leather goods, accessories and more. Through limited-edition patterns and blended logos, the capsule meshes together Coach’s signature craftsmanship with Bape’s raw aesthetic. Included in the collection are two footwear styles: the Bapesta and the Pool Slide.

The Bapesta — a sneaker — features classic blue denim uppers with contrasting leather paneling, covered in Coach and Bape co-branding. Additional details include a caramel star and a chocolate dinosaur on the lateral sides. The Bapesta retails for $390.

Megan Thee Stallion for Coach. Sandy Kim CREDIT: Sandy Kim/Coach

As for the Pool Slide, the silhouette features blue uppers with Coach and Bape co-branding like the sneaker. The slide will retail for $125. The collection will launch on July 24 at Coach.com.

To celebrate the collab, Coach also released a campaign starring everyone’s favorite hot girl: Megan Thee Stallion.

In images, the rapper is seen posing in a two-piece lounge set from the collection, which includes a hoodie and shorts. Megan then accessorized with a coordinating bucket hat and a matching backpack. As for footwear, the mega artist went with classic white sneakers.

Coach x Bape the Bapesta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach x Bape Pool Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

This wouldn’t be the first time Megan posed for the Coach. The rapper previously starred in a different campaign and was named face of the brand earlier this year.

In addition to Megan, the campaign also stars rapper Cordae and model Kōki. The campaign also features “conversations with the cast to spotlight the creativity that is found in collaboration and how they express their unique attitude in the collection,” Coach shared in a press release.