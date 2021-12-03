Caroline Vreeland Launches Her First-Ever Shoe Collaboration With The Saddler

Caroline Vreeland is making her first foray into design. While the musician is no stranger to brand partnerships, including her 2017 campaign with Steve Madden, Vreeland has never collaborated on a collection — until now.

Available today is her capsule collection with made-in-Italy label The Saddler, which includes a range of shoe styles, from boots to square-toed thong sandals.

“This is actually the first thing I’ve ever ever made at all,” she told FN, noting that she traveled to Parma, Italy, to see the shoes crafted in-person.

Vreeland added, “I was more excited about the life that’s lived in the shoe. I wanted to imagine that this girl is in Manhattan. She lives in Brooklyn, she’s taking the train into the city. She has a date with someone scandalous. She’s standing outside Ray’s bar and she’s looking down at her feet and thinking, ‘I don’t know what my life is. I’m in chaos, but I’m in the perfect place right now.’ I like to imagine the story of the shoe.”

Caroline Vreeland’s CV x The Saddler capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Saddler

Vreeland said she was inspired by her great-grandmother, legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland. “She said, ‘Style should get you of the bed in the morning. It should get you down the stairs and I felt that exact way when creating these shoes.”

CV x The Saddler styles are also named after drinks, such as the Whisky Flask, seen in a printed satin leopard ankle boot, or the Cosmopolitan, which comes in the form of a brown crocodile embossed leather platform mule.

Other statement styles include the Malibu thong sandal, a style she pushed for, and the black patent leather gladiator mule with crystal rhinestone fringes. The latter of which Vreeland said she can’t wait to perform onstage in.

CV x The Saddler’s Champagne Hangover style. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Saddler

“It was so important to me to make that shoe,” she said about the thong sandal. “I just I wanted something that was going to be for the cool girl. She could wear it with jeans and a big men’s shirt. I know some people probably don’t associate me with a flat, but that was my decision.”

Though Vreeland is currently 31-weeks pregnant and not exactly running around in her high heels as she’s based in icy Canada at the moment, she does hope that “people go out and do scandalous shit in them.”

Caroline Vreeland’s Dirty Martini sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Saddler

The collection retails from $400 to $975, and is available to purchase online at The Saddler and in store. By mid-December, the collection will be available at retailers including 10 Corso Como, Tiziana Fausti, Eraldo, Union Island and more.