Beyoncé and Jay-Z Master Date Night Style With Help From Tiffany & Co. and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving fans a glimpse into their iconic date nights with a little help from Tiffany & Co.

Joining forces once more with the iconic jewelry brand, Beyoncé took to Instagram today to debut a behind-the-scenes look at their new “About Love” film alongside her husband and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Titled “Date Night,” the production takes the two musicians on a vintage-style adventure all from the back of a New York town car.

The “Lemonade” artist herself channeled “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in a black gown, glittering earrings and a styled updo while the “Otis” artist kept cool in a classic black suit and white dress shirt adorned with an embellished broach. Blue Ivy echoed her parents’ style in a black and white striped sweater with clear-frame glasses.

Starring in the brand’s fall ’21 campaign, the “Drunk in Love” musicians tackled the “About Love” theme in coordinating black-tie attire. Debuting back in August, Jay-Z donned a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and satin-trim pants while Beyoncé modeled a form-fitting black gown with a dipping backless silhouette.

The “About Love” campaign highlights the Carters’ famous love story, echoed in grandeur with the iconic Tiffany Diamond and the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi” painting.

Modeled by Beyoncé, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and features an unprecedented 82 facets, estimated to be worth over $30 million. Jay-Z also modeled pieces from the jewelry brand in its designer Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

In addition to the campaign, Tiffany & Co. is also pledging $2 million towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The commitment aligns with Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation which has continued to empower and support Black communities throughout its creation.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z for the Tiffany & Co. fall ’21 “About Love” campaign. CREDIT: Mason Poole/Tiffany & Co.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in Tiffany jewels or pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line, the “Halo” artist can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

