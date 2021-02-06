Beyoncé Reveals Her New Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Icy Park’ Collection Promo Video Featuring Hailey Baldwin

Ahead of her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection release, Beyoncé revealed a dynamic preview on Friday.

In an IGTV post, the superstar shared several statement looks from the new “Icy Park” capsule that will drop later this month.

In the video, the “Single Ladies” artist and her fellow creatives styled apparel items including statement metallic puffer coats, exclusive versions of the brand’s signature tracksuits with matching jackets and pants in refreshed colorways and the collection’s buzzy printed sets.

These eye-catching garments were teamed with several sneaker silhouettes, ranging from sleek white high-tops to patterned footwear and neutral-hued pumps. The line’s elevated athleisure aesthetic was polished off with on-trend shearling and bucket hats.

For the third Ivy Park collection, Beyoncé will release five new footwear styles, including updated versions of the collaborator’s Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers, and the new Ivy Park Super Sleek Boot.

Watch on FN

Beyoncé and Hailey Baldwin both were spotted in the soon-to-be-released capsule’s brown and pink sets. They feature a button-front jacket with a sports bra mini skirt and a cropped long-sleeve athleisure top with biker shorts, respectively.

For the campaign, Baldwin has previously revealed photos of herself wearing two full looks from this Adidas x Ivy Park release. She paired the more elevated ensemble with the white high-tops and the workout-ready outfit with low-top platform sneakers in a gray and white colorway.

Other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Zendaya also have been spotted in matching sets from the Adidas partnership with the singer.

Inspired by the partnership’s mantra “Where’s My Park,” the collection features several notable collaborators, including Hailey Baldwin, rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige and fellow models such as Akesha Murray, Shi Gra and Kyla Coleman. The Ivy Park capsule will debut on Feb. 19 on adidas.com/ivypark and will be available for purchase in-store and at select global retailers on Feb. 20.