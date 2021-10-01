Ayesha Curry Ties Comfort and Fashion Together for JustFab Footwear Collection

Ayesha Curry is taking on another role: women’s shoe and apparel designer.

While the entrepreneur is busy balancing her magazine, Sweet July, and its store, her philanthropic endeavors and raising three children she shares with NBA star and husband Steph Curry, Curry found time to create a new footwear and apparel collection for JustFab.

“When I was approached about the opportunity to kind of curate my own collection and have a partnership with them, it was a no-brainer for me,” Curry told FN. “I’ve been looking for a way to kind of have my hand at fashion, and this was perfect because is like the perfect foray into that.”

Curry’s first JustFab collection dropped on Friday with different fall styles of shoes and apparel. Styles vary from lug sole loafers to crocodile knee-high boots and heeled open-toed mules. As for apparel, the line offers cropped cardigans, slip dresses and coats.

“I feel like we’re easing back into fabulous fashion and coming out of our sweats,” Curry said. “And so for me, it was like how can we get a little more glam and fashionable but still have that comfort on the backend?”

Curry talked about how comfort was one source of inspiration behind the line and noted the padding that JustFab includes in all their shoes. She also talked about the versatility of shoes being important.

“Anything that I picked, I tried to make sure that it could go with jeans or a dress,” Curry said. “I really tried to make sure that people were going to not only find value in the price of the shoe but value in the actual shoe for its versatility. I just want people to really enjoy it and be creative with their fashion when it comes to pairing the shoes with all of the things that they already have.”

These exclusive Just Fab pieces come in various fall-ready fashions and are available now starting at $40 on JustFab.com. You can get your first item for just $10 when you sign up for the brand’s VIP membership.

Curry and JustFab have another line in the works to be released in the spring.