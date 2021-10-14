Alicia Keys & Kehlani Go Red-Hot in Monochrome Style for ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

No one can write a song that will both break and mend your heart like Alicia Keys and Kehlani.

The two musicians join forces for Rolling Stone‘s third-annual “Musicians on Musicians” issue, launching the third of four covers today for publication.

Together the two artists modeled coordinating red ensembles for the honor. Keys kicked things off in high-rise leather pants from Isabel Marant and round-toe sandals courtesy of Michael Kors Collection. The “No One” musician then layered in another statement piece from Kors’ line: a rockstar-inspired dramatic furry coat. Her outfit also included Cartier earrings and a ring from her own collection.

As for Kehlani, the “Good Life” songstress modeled a layered look from designer Robert Wun; the outfit offered mixed shades of red atop a shoulder-padded, sleeveless hoodie and tiered floor-sweeping skirt.

Alicia Keys (L) and Kehlani pose for ‘Rolling Stone’ Musicians on Musicians cover. CREDIT: Kanya Iwana for Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys (R) and Kehlani pose for ‘Rolling Stone’ Musicians on Musicians cover. CREDIT: Kanya Iwana for Rolling Stone

In another series of looks for the shoot, the singers switched to darker coordinating ensembles with Keys’ Chanel jacket and top and Kehlani’s Valentino blazer and blouse.

“I don’t see you chasing anything except your truth,” Keys tells Kehlani in their interview. “You had the song with, like, ‘I’m singing like Alicia’ [Kehlani’s 2020 track “Can I”], and then I kept rocking with you and riding with you. But I feel like the first thing that brought me to you was your energy and your individuality.”

Alicia Keys (L) and Kehlani pose for ‘Rolling Stone’ Musicians on Musicians cover. CREDIT: Kanya Iwana for Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys and Kehlani’s cover today is the third of four iterations of the magazine’s Musicians on Musicians project this year.

So far, previous cover combinations for 2021 include Olivia Rodrigo with Alanis Morissette and Madonna alongside Maluma. The final cover will be revealed on Friday, Oct. 15.

Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo star in ‘Rolling Stone’ Musicians on Musicians cover. CREDIT: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone