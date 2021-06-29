Prince George Suits Up in a Formal Blazer & Tie for Euro Soccer Cup Alongside Kate Middleton & Prince William

England brought home another victory today during the 2021 Euro Cup with a few special guests in the stands.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their eldest son Prince George watched as England went on to beat Germany during the European football tournament this afternoon. For the event, the family broke out their best patriotic attire in mixes of red, white and blue attire.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a red tweed blazer with gold double-breasted buttons and a white tank top layered underneath; her ensemble also featured tailored trousers and a gold bangle bracelet. As for the two princes, the father and son duo coordinated in formal suit wear including navy blazers, collared shirts and diagonal striped neckties.

British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their eldest son Prince George attend the Euro 2020 soccer match round of 16 between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

In her own royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton herself tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

