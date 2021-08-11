×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zoey Deutch Taps Into Modern Trends in an Orange Gingham Shirt, Carpenter Pants & the Chunkiest Converse Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Atmosphere around the film set of the ‘Not Okay’
Celebrities in Converse Sneakers
Celebrities in Converse Sneakers
Celebrities in Converse Sneakers
Celebrities in Converse Sneakers
View Gallery 12 Images

Zoey Deutch went for an edgy and modern look in a recent on-set candid.

The actress was on the set of her upcoming film “Not Okay” with her fellow costar Mia Isaac. For Deutch’s ensemble, she opted for a gingham print shirt that incorporated the colors orange, yellow and green. The “Before I Fall” star layered a white camisole underneath and paired the top half with a pair of dark wash carpenter jeans. For accessories, Deutch wore a multitude of rings — each a different, vibrant shade that draws the eye to her fingers.

Atmosphere around the film set of the 'Not Okay' NON-EXCLUSIVE August 10, 2021. 10 Aug 2021 Pictured: Zoey Deutch. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777913_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zoey Deutch on the set of “Not Okay.”
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Atmosphere around the film set of the 'Not Okay' NON-EXCLUSIVE August 10, 2021. 10 Aug 2021 Pictured: Mia Isaac,Zoey Deutch. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777913_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Zoey Deutch’s shoes.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
As it pertains to footwear, Deutch wore a pair of trendy Converse shoes in the brand’s popular Run Star Hike silhouette. The shoe incorporates a thick platform sole and tactical rubber spikes on the bottom of the sole. This silhouette gained prominence due to its popularity on social media and celebrities like Russell Westbrook, Bella Hadid and Rita Ora sporting the style. Fans can shop the shoe for $110 at Converse.com.

Related

Billy Porter Gives His Take on the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend in a Boho-Chic Poncho & Caftan

Irina Shayk Gives the Little Black Dress a Silky Twist With the Edgiest Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum Wows in a Strapless Feather-Coated Minidress & Invisible Pumps for 'America's Got Talent'

converse, sneakers, color run star hike
Converse Color Run Star Hike shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

When it comes to Deutch’s essential style, she dons clothing that’s on-trend and considered modern. Her Instagram feed features oversized separated, intricates pieces of denim and edgy dresses. Some staple shoe silhouette in her closet includes sharp pumps, heeled sandals and chic boots of all lengths.

Deutch gained notability when she starred in “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “The Politician” and “Set It Up.” She also starred in “Vampire Academy” and blockbuster films like “Zombieland: Double Tap” and “Why Him?” But the actress is no stranger to the fashion industry with posing for a campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house Fendi for its Peekaboo bag. She also was honored by Max Mara in 2017 by being the 12th recipient of the Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Put on a pair of platform hiking shoes and a modern, hiking look to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Zoey Deutch.

 

 

Converse Run Star Hike High-Top Canvas Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Converse Run Star Hike High-Top Canvas Sneakers, $110

Converse Run Star Hike
CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Converse Run Star Hike Sneakers, $110

CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR LUGGED PLATFORM HIGH-TOP SNEAKER
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Platform High-Top Sneaker, $69.99

Flip through the gallery for more celebs who love their Converse sneakers.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad